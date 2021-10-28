Germany's High Tech Strategy for the Next Tech Revolution

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2021 -- Germany has plans to position itself at the very cutting edge of the next tech revolution and the government isn't hiding just how ambitious it is when it comes to achieving this. The High Tech Strategy 2025 sees Europe's largest economy lay out ambitious plans to ensure that the country is at the forefront of whatever comes next in terms of technology evolution. The main tool for achieving this is investing 3.5% of GDP in research and innovation by 2025 to establish Germany as one of the leaders in innovation terms. This will include putting resources into areas such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. The High Tech Strategy was announced over the summer and has already begun to produce some benefits. The first fully digitised chip plant opened in Germany several months ago and Europe's first quantum computer has also now been established on German soil.



Technology jobs in Germany is a thriving market and there are opportunities in every field today. Glocomms is a leading specialist recruiter to the technology sector, providing enterprises with the connections to find business critical talent and giving individuals opportunities to take career-defining next steps. The firm was established in 2013 and the team has expertise across a broad spectrum of technology jobs, from data and analytics and cloud and infrastructure to cyber security, development and engineering and enterprise solutions. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allows the firm to create options for the very individual needs of every organisation. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm is ideally placed to ensure that both businesses and individuals can make key connections that drive progress and growth. Crucially, Glocomms has a nationwide presence in Germany, including major hubs such as Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne.



Alongside a robust reach in Germany, Glocomms is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that brings a unique global dimension to the objectives that can be achieved for clients. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This dual aspect is vital in an area such as technology jobs where opportunities are genuinely cross border. The team at Glocomms is trained continuously to help maintain this international perspective and ensure that high standards are consistently delivered. All work with best-in-class technology and strategies. There are currently many different technology jobs available via Glocomms, including Enterprise Account Executive, Cloud Sales Specialist, Fortinet Security Consultant, Azure Cloud Expert, SFCC Technical Lead and Solutions Architect, WMS Principal Sales Executive and Cloud Operations Specialist. Glocomms is a natural first choice for ambitious individuals and enterprises committed to progress and innovation across Europe.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Technology jobs in Germany visit https://www.glocomms.de/.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms Germany : +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Glocomms Germany services, please go to https://www.glocomms.de/.



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.