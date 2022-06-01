Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- Germany's Pharmaceutical industry sees a 9.5% rise in IT recruitment



IT hiring in the pharma industry in Germany saw a significant rise in the early part of this year. An increase of 9.5% was registered in hiring activity in March 2022, with IT jobs making up almost 5% of total hiring in the sector. A number of key IT roles were particularly in demand in Germany's pharma industry, including software and web developers, programmers and testers, which made up more than half of all IT recruitment activity. Database and network administrators were also in high demand, alongside computer and information analysts. Many of the biggest corporations in Germany's pharmaceutical industry are behind the spike in IT recruitment, including Bayer, which posted 36 IT jobs in March of this year. Merck and BioNTech are some of the other names contributing to the increase in demand. When compared with the year before, IT hiring across the pharma industry was 0.41% higher than in 2021.



As pharma recruiters with a strong base in Germany, the increase in IT recruitment for the sector is a key shift to note for EPM Scientific. The firm has a broad spectrum of expertise as pharma recruiters, working with a wide range of different organisations throughout the pharmaceutical sector, from agile start-ups to global brands. In addition to being well-established pharma recruiters, the team at EPM Scientific also has experience in many other connected fields, including commercial and medical affairs, medical communications, clinical development and clinical operations. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals - and contacts at enterprises across the life sciences sector - the team at EPM Scientific has a wealth of resources where hiring for the industry is concerned. Being able to use a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create options for every hiring need is a great advantage.



EPM Scientific are well established as pharma recruiters in Germany, operating across the country in most major cities such as Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. This strong nationwide presence is backed by a robust international network - the team in Germany is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, EPM Scientific is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As markets such as IT jobs in pharma continue to evolve it's vital for EPM Scientific to stay on top of the latest developments. That's why consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As pharma recruiters, EPM Scientific have a wealth of jobs available today, including Regulatory Affairs Consultant, Senior Biostatistics Manager and Senior PV Operations Manager.



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



