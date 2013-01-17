Gerrard Larriett Announces Partnership with Charles the Monarch to Raise Funds for Big Cat Rescue

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care recently announced a partnership with Charles the Monarch in order to raise funds for Big Cat Rescue. Gerrard Larriett is the maker of a line of aromatherapy pet products including pet shampoo and pet conditioner. Charles the Monarch is the now world-famous dog, whose owner Charles Painter had him groomed to resemble the Old Dominion University mascot, a lion. The Labrador-poodle mix recently made headlines when several people in his home town of Norfolk, Virginia mistook him for an actual lion resulting in numerous 911 calls. Gerrard Larriett owner Dakarai Larriett reached out to Painter and together they are partnering to use this dog that looks like a lion to save big cats.



Larriett, Painter and Charles the Monarch hope to raise $10,000 for Big Cat Rescue over the next month by donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Gerrard Larriett products. Customers who purchase Gerrard Larriett grooming products from their website http://www.gerrardlarriett.com with promo code “Charles” will receive 25% off of the products and Larriett will donate 10% of each purchase directly to Big Cat Rescue.



Big Cat Rescue is the world’s largest accredited sanctuary dedicated entirely to abused and abandoned big cats. Many of these cats are engendered and would stand no chance in the wild. Currently Big Cat rescue is caring for over 100 lions, tigers, bobcats, cougars and other species that have been abandoned, abused, orphaned or saved from poachers. Since 1992, Big Cat Rescue has been the lifeline for these at risk cats and now Gerrard Larriett and Charles the Monarch have stepped up to strengthen that lifeline.



Larriett holds a BS in Management and Economics from the University of Alabama and an MBA from NYU Stern and is a natural entrepreneur. After gaining valuable experience at large cosmetics companies like L’Oreal and Elizabeth Arden, Larriett married his cosmetics experience with his love of animals, especially his beloved miniature poodle Dada Jacob, to create the Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care company. The company and its line of natural pet products is the result of Larriett’s childhood experience with a pet who hated taking baths.



About Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care

Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care is an in home spa experience for pets that therapeutically tackles the odors that come along with pet ownership. The line includes pet shampoo and pet conditioner, pet freshening and shining spray and handmade deodorizing soy candles for the home. The scents have been personally chosen and each grooming product is designed to be adored by even the most demanding cat, dog or pet parent. As Larriett explains, “The collection is presented as an array of top quality fragrances that span pet shampoo & conditioner, pet freshening and shining spray and handmade deodorizing soy candles for the home. Now your pet and you can share a soothing aromatherapy experience with each bath, touch-up spray or candle burn.”



Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care products are carried in 13 luxury pet stores across North America and have proven to be extremely popular with pet owners everywhere. The products make perfect gifts for pet lovers and the top-selling handmade aromatherapy deodorizing soy candles don’t stay on the shelves for too long. What makes the products even more special is that they are all made in the USA to exacting quality specifications.



To learn more about these exciting pet products visit the Gerrard Larriett website or find them on Facebook. For more information about Big Cat Rescue visit their website and to read about Charles The Monarch view any of the many stories about him online.



