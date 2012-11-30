Gerrard Larriett Announces Partnership with TheCuteKid.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care recently announced a partnership with TheCuteKid.com. Gerrard Larriett products appear throughout TheCuteKid.com’s latest photo shoot featuring children and their pets. TheCuteKid.com is a platform for children and their parents to enter the world of modeling and entertainment professionally and safely. This latest photo shoot allows children to be featured in natural settings with their favorite pets and alongside each pet is a Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care product. Gerrard Larriett owner Dakarai Larriett is proud of this partnership that allows him to bring attention to his important and ground breaking line of aromatherapy pet products.



Larriett holds a BS in Management and Economics from the University of Alabama and an MBA from NYU Stern and is a natural entrepreneur. After gaining valuable experience at large cosmetics companies like L’Oreal and Elizabeth Arden, Larriett married his cosmetics experience with his love of animals, especially his beloved miniature poodle Dada Jacob, to create the Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care company. The company and its line of natural pet products is the result of Larriett’s experiences with and observations of pets and pet owners. Early on he realized that one of the most troublesome and hard to solve problems pet owners faced was the unwanted odors that often surround pets.



The Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care line of products includes luxury quality pet products that therapeutically tackle the odors that come with owning a pet. The line includes shampoo and conditioner, pet freshening and shining spray and deodorizing soy candles for the home. The scents have been personally chosen and each grooming product is designed to be effective for even the most sensitive skin. As Larriett explains, “The collection is presented as an array of top quality fragrances that span pet shampoo & conditioner, pet freshening and shining spray and deodorizing soy candles for the home. Now your pet and you can share a soothing aromatherapy experience with each bath, touch-up spray or candle burn.”



Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care products are carried in 13 luxury pet stores across North America and have proven to be extremely popular with pet owners everywhere. The products make perfect gifts for pet lovers and the top-selling handmade aromatherapy deodorizing soy candles don’t stay on the shelves for too long. What makes the products even more special is that they are all made in the USA.



When TheCuteKid.com developed a photo shoot that incorporated pets there was really only one company to turn to; Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care. The CuteKid.com has worked with some of the largest and most prestigious companies and products in the world including Gerber Life, Sesame Street, Crayola and more. Now, TheCuteKid.com and Gerrard Larriett Aromatherapy Pet Care have partnered to let kids and their pets shine while bringing attention to great luxury pet products.



Those who want to learn more about these exciting pet products can visit the Gerrard Larriett website or find them on Facebook. For more information about the new photo shoot and other photographic services visit www.thecutekid.com.