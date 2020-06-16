Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC Answers Common Questions About Cerebral Palsy Malpractice Suits

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC has a plethora of legal experience involving medical malpractice cases relating to cerebral palsy in and around Baltimore, MD. Over their years of taking on these clients, they have been commonly asked questions about what makes a strong case as well as why they are the right attorneys for a client's case. Recently, they've decided to generally answer some of these questions in an effort to help clarify the malpractice suit process.



The first question they have addressed is the validity of cerebral palsy when it comes to legal action. The legal team at Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC knows that medical malpractice is sadly a common occurrence, and cerebral palsy is a side effect of negligence during birth by medical professionals on many different occasions. In these situations, pursuing damages through a medical malpractice suit is a valid avenue of progression.



Their second question addressed focuses on why going forward with a medical malpractice suit for cerebral palsy is a smart move in many cases. As they explain it, the cost of caring for someone affected by cerebral palsy is extensive — potentially costing up to hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars over a lifetime. A successful suit would provide relief for this financial burden and is recommended in cases with proof of negligence.



Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC then details what makes them different compared to other law firms. Its team is led by doctors currently holding medical degrees as well as years of experience medically and legally in the fields they specialize in. Outside of birth injuries, the firm also handles traumatic brain injury cases and many other types of medical malpractice cases. Their team of brain damage lawyers serving Baltimore, MD, is even available for these types of cases immediately.



Potential clients are encouraged to reach out to Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC today to schedule an appointment now.



About Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC

Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz is a nationally recognized medical malpractice and cerebral palsy law firm, which includes doctor-lawyers who represent birth injured children in Maryland, the District of Columbia and throughout the United States on a pro hoc vice basis (with permission of the court).



To learn more, visit their website at http://www.cerebralpalsylawdoctor.com/.