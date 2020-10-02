Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC Available for Cerebral Palsy Cases Throughout Fall 2020 and Beyond

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC team is currently scheduling appointments to discuss cases of cerebral palsy misdiagnosis in Baltimore, MD, and the surrounding area. Cerebral palsy can be a condition that can impact a person's quality of life from the time symptoms first develop before the age of five throughout their adult lives. Although cerebral palsy often gets associated with children, it can lead to premature aging, additional comorbidities, and difficulty finding work in adulthood.



When dealing with cerebral palsy, an adult doesn't age the same way someone without the condition might. The reason for this is that cerebral palsy often makes it difficult for the body's system to function the way it otherwise would. Individuals with cerebral palsy will often develop conditions like muscle stiffness, weakness, and other signs of aging that aren't otherwise seen in individuals until they reach their fifties.



In addition to premature aging, individuals with cerebral palsy are often at increased risk for various comorbidities. Individuals with cerebral palsy are at an increased risk of conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, arthritis, and more. These problems can often be mitigated with physical therapists and other aids, but can still impact an individual's quality of life and lead to mental health difficulties such as isolation, anxiety, and depression.



Finally, an individual dealing with cerebral palsy will often struggle to find work due to the physical limitations of his or her condition. Muscle weakness, stiff joints, coordination difficulties, and other issues can make working difficult, though many can be mitigated. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, employers must make allowances for employees with disabilities, empowering individuals to live as full a life as possible.



