Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC Booking Consultations for Cerebral Palsy and Other Medical Malpractice Cases Throughout Summer 2020

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC, a law firm specializing in cerebral palsy in Baltimore, MD, is booking consultations for individuals whose child may have developed cerebral palsy or other conditions because of medical malpractice. Cerebral palsy results from trauma a child has sustained during birth or early in life that has permanently altered their brain. The symptoms of the condition can have a severe impact on a child's long-term well-being if they cannot access the necessary therapies and treatments that will aid in their continued development.



Diagnosing cerebral palsy often comes as a result of missed developmental milestones. In some cases, this might mean a child isn't reaching for toys the way other four-month-old babies do, or a child is unable to sit up at seven months the way they're supposed to. Awkward movements, lack of coordination, and other symptoms can also indicate a cerebral palsy diagnosis in a child and prompt a doctor to conduct additional examinations.



Once cerebral palsy is diagnosed, it's important to assess which of the symptoms typical of the condition a child has. The nature of cerebral palsy means that its symptoms can differ from child to child because they can have damage that affects the brain in different ways. As a child gets older, they can begin to have trouble with regulating their emotions, communicating clearly, seeing clearly, hearing correctly, or moving in a coordinated manner the way others might.



Unfortunately, no treatment will completely cure cerebral palsy in a child. However, some treatments and therapies can help mitigate the impact that cerebral palsy has on a child's well-being. Speech therapy, movement therapy, and medications can help reduce the prominence of symptoms inhibiting a child's ability to operate in the world.



To find out more about cerebral palsy or schedule a consultation for conditions like cerebral palsy or medical misdiagnosis in Baltimore, MD, visit www.cerebralpalsylawdoctor.com.



About Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC

Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz is a nationally recognized medical malpractice and cerebral palsy law firm, which includes doctor-lawyers who represent birth injured children in Maryland, the District of Columbia and throughout the United States on a pro hoc vice basis (with permission of the court).



To learn more, visit their website at http://www.cerebralpalsylawdoctor.com/.