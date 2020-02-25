Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC Booking Consultations for Midwife Malpractice Cases in the Baltimore Area

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- When most people think about medical malpractice, they think about doctors and nurses acting negligently during surgery or while delivering a child. However, with the rise in popularity of expecting parents hiring midwives for hospital and home births, midwife malpractice has become a hot-button topic in both the medical and legal fields. The Baltimore birth injury lawyers at Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC have won significant compensation for families coping with birth injuries and losses due to medical malpractice, and they are currently booking consultations for midwife malpractice cases in the region.



Midwives can be categorized into two categories: Certified Nurse Midwives (CNMs) and Certified Professional Midwives (CPMs). The former class is composed of certified nurses who usually perform hospital births due to restrictions in their liability insurance. At the same time, the CPMs are not required to have a medical degree and make up the majority of midwives in the country. Regardless of category, all midwives can be held responsible for a birth injury like Erb's palsy sustained by a newborn in their care.



Erb's palsy is one of the most common birth injuries in America and is caused by the unintentional overstretching of a baby's head during delivery. This misstep causes mild to severe nerve damage, which can temporarily or permanently inhibit the motion of the arm, shoulder, or neck in the affected child. It can also cause pain and numbness. Midwives are held to the same standard as any medical professional, and when that standard of care is not met, the victims and their families should be eligible for significant compensation.



When midwives are responsible for a birth injury due to negligence or carelessness during delivery, the affected children and their families may be eligible for compensation.



Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC

Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz is a nationally recognized medical malpractice and cerebral palsy law firm, which includes doctor-lawyers who represent birth injured children in Maryland, the District of Columbia and throughout the United States.



To learn more, visit their website at http://www.cerebralpalsylawdoctor.com/.