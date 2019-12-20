Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC Is Available for Erb's Palsy Cases Immediately and in the New Year

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC's cerebral palsy malpractice lawyers are now booking Erb's palsy cases for the new year and beyond. Erb's palsy causes paralysis or weakness in a baby's arm. Although there are times Erb's palsy resolves itself over time, in many cases, a child can suffer lifelong struggles. The law firm's attorneys will work diligently to ensure that afflicted families are compensated for the injury the child suffered during birth at the hands of a negligent medical professional.



There are a multitude of factors that place a baby at a higher risk for Erb's palsy, such as a large infant size, high birth weight, or small maternal size. It is the doctor's job to account for these risk factors and recommend a cesarean section as they see fit to avoid complications. During the birthing process, doctor negligence may include failing to act fast enough to prevent complications or using excessive force with medical equipment such as forceps or a vacuum that pulls on the baby's legs or shoulders.



Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC works with victims of medical malpractice, cerebral palsy, and other clients who have suffered because of birth injuries. The legal team is comprised of former doctors who hold legal and medical degrees from highly-esteemed institutions. They can help clients understand the relevant medical practices factoring into their cases and navigate complex legal technicalities to fight for medical malpractice claims.



Victims of a birth-related injury or trauma deserve the assistance of a great legal team. Families who have a child who suffers from Erb's palsy and are in need of a birth injury or brain damage lawyer near Baltimore should contact Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC, so the team can start building a case immediately.



