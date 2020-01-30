Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz LLC Providing Professional Legal Representation for Victims of Emergency Room Neglect & Malpractice

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Emergency rooms are frequently chaotic, understaffed, and overpopulated with patients seeking a wide variety of treatments. As a result, ERs struggle to address the medical concerns of all patients adequately, leading to grave, sometimes fatal, mistakes. Fortunately, Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz LLC is a law firm led by attorneys who hold medical degrees and were trained as doctors. This firm represents victims of medical malpractice, birth injuries, and anesthesia errors, and they are currently available to take on cases of emergency room malpractice this winter.



No matter what medical facility patients choose for their treatment, they should expect a high level of care by the medical professionals in charge. Unfortunately, in many ERs, the quality of care is lacking due to exhausted staff and a high number of patients waiting for treatment. Tired employees and not enough hours in the day can cause many medical mistakes, including delayed diagnosis, insufficient patient monitoring, rushed and faulty data analysis, neglected patient concerns, etc. In these cases, victims need to bring on the medical malpractice and cerebral palsy lawyers in Baltimore, MD, from Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz LLC.



In addition to exhausted workers and too many patients, emergency rooms are often staffed by inexperienced medical staff who are much more likely to make errors, especially in such a high-stress atmosphere. Inexperienced and flustered doctors and medical staff can misdiagnose patients, prescribe the wrong medications, and make other judgment errors that would not have been made by seasoned professionals. These mistakes can have disastrous consequences for their patients, including pain and suffering, and additional medical costs.



As leading medical condition and cerebral palsy misdiagnosis law firm in Baltimore, MD, Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz LLC is prepared to help its clients receive the compensation they deserve for their experiences with emergency room malpractice. For more information, visit https://www.cerebralpalsylawdoctor.com/ or call them today.



