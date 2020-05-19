Gerson, Willoughby & Getz, LLC, Booking Consultations for Delayed Delivery Cases

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- The consequences of a delayed delivery can be serious for a newborn baby, and parents who believe their child was injured during prolonged labor can count on the Baltimore birth injury attorneys at Gershon, Willoughby & Getz, LLC to fight for their rights.



Gershon, Willoughby & Getz, LLC is one of the most well-respected birth injury law firms in the U.S. and has successfully represented clients in delayed delivery and other medical malpractice cases. The firm's attorneys were trained as doctors; they have an intimate understanding of the intricate delivery process and a physician's responsibilities during a delayed birth.



Spending too much time in the birth canal, otherwise known as delayed delivery or "failure to progress," can cut off oxygen to an infant's brain. In these situations, every second counts, and the margin for error is minuscule.



A doctor delivering a child must be able to anticipate prolonged labor and intervene quickly to prevent oxygen deprivation and traumatic brain injury. They may elect to use forceps to pull the baby out or conduct an emergency caesarean section.



When a doctor fails to act in a timely manner, and the child is deprived of oxygen, a number of complications can occur. The child may develop cerebral palsy, seizure disorders, or experience other developmental delays. New parents coping with the devastating effects of a delayed delivery don't have to feel alone; they can turn to Gershon, Willoughby & Getz, LLC to get the justice they deserve.



For more information about delayed birth cases or to schedule a consultation with these leading medical malpractice lawyers in Baltimore and the surrounding region, please contact Gershon, Willoughby & Getz, LLC today.



About Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz, LLC

Gershon, Willoughby, & Getz is a nationally recognized medical malpractice and cerebral palsy law firm, which includes doctor-lawyers who represent birth injured children in Maryland, the District of Columbia and throughout the United States on a pro hoc vice basis (with permission of the court).



