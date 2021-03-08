DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The increasing need for connectivity in the automotive sector to improve customer satisfaction and less technical complexity, along with the growing conversion of information into digital format across sectors including healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive industry, are the key drivers contributing to the growth of the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market size. Furthermore, the introduction of numerous advanced technologies that include Virtual Reality (VR), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial­ Intelligence (AI) with gesture controls across several sectors like industrial automation, gaming, healthcare, and other sectors is further anticipated to stimulate the growth of the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market share in terms of revenue. The strong demand for the touchless sensor in comparison to touch-enabled sensors will further open new doors for the growth of the market. The rising penetration of smart devices, including tablets, smart light, smartphones, smart speakers, and biometrics devices among the consumers, will further boost the demand for the touchless sensing market. On the other hand, the factors hindering the growth of the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market include the high cost of touchless sensor-based products and high energy use by the gesture-enabled products.



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market



Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Microsoft Corporation

- Google LLC

- Apple Inc.

- Microchip Technology Inc.

- Sony Depthsensing Solutions, SA/NV.

- Infineon Technologies AG

- OmniVision Technologies Inc.

- Irisguard

- Cognitec Systems GmbH

- GestureTek



Touchless Sensing Segment Drivers



Based on the Touchless Sensing, the technology is predicted to witness a higher CAGR over the coming years due to the strong demand to get information in digital format across sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, finance and banking, and government. In addition to this, the growing use of biometric equipment, along with the emerging trend of fingerprint technology, is further strengthening the demand of the market.



To Know More About Gesture Recognition Market



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, Asia-pacific is expected to rise at a faster CAGR during the forecast period due to the high demand for consumer electronics like Smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets among consumers. Some of the leading countries that are opting for gesture recognition and touchless sensing enabled products include Japan, China, and India. Additionally, the increasing deployment of virtual reality in the gaming and entertainment sector will further stimulate the market's demand.



Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Segmentation:



Gesture Recognition Market by Technology:



- Touch-Based Gesture Recognition



o Multi-Touch System

o Motion Gesture



- Touchless Gesture Recognition



o Capacitive/Electric Field

o Infrared Array

o Ultrasonic Technology

o 2D Camera-Based

o 3D Vision Technologies



Gesture Recognition Market by Type:



- Online Gesture Recognition

- Offline Gesture Recognition



Touchless Sensing Market by Technology:



- RFID Technology

- Camera-Based Technology

- Sensors

- Voice Assistance

- Others



Touchless Sensing Market by Product:



- Touchless Sanitary Equipment



o Touchless Faucets

o Touchless Soap Dispensers

o Touchless Paper Towel Dispensers

o Touchless Trash Cans

o Touchless Hand Dryers



- Touchless Biometric Equipment



o Touchless Fingerprint Recognition

o Iris Recognition

o Face Recognition System

o Voice Recognition

o Others



Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing:



- Consumer Electronics

- Healthcare

- Automotive

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.