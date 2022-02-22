Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size, Trends, Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2022 -- The gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is projected to reach USD 37.6 billion by 2026 from USD 13.6 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2026.



North America has the largest market share for gesture recognition and touchless sensing. Whereas, APAC has the highest growth rate and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly changing face of technology and customer needs in high-potential markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Due to advancements in technology and the emergence of new business models as well as new infrastructural developments in the developing cities of the region, the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market is exhibiting an upbeat outlook. The growing awareness of hygiene and advancement of security standards would further fuel the adoption of gesture recognition and touchless sensings in APAC.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=369



Furthermore, growth in end-use sectors and mounting investments from government bodies are also favoring the growth of the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market in the region. Growing trend of smart homes, as well as use of VR in video games, are some of the are the major opportunities for the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. On the other hand, factors such as the high replacement cost of, and user resistance for new products and the recent trade wars between US and China are restraining the growth of the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market. Disruption in commercial trade due to Covid-19 and high initial cost as well as complex framework of product technologies are few challenges that the manufacturers are facing. North America to holds the largest share and is also expected to have the same during the forecast period due to presence of major players such as Microsoft Inc., Oblong Industries, Rausch Electronics, etc. Also, rapid rise of technological advancements in the region is creating opportunities for gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.



The prominent players operating in the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market are Microsoft Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV (Belgium), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), GestureTek (Canada), OmniVision Technologies (US), IrisGuard (UK), Cipia (Israel), Elliptic Laboratories (Norway), XYZ Interactive (Canada), pmdtechnologies ag (Germany), Oblong Industries Inc. (US), Gesture Research (India), PointGrab Inc. (Israel), ESPROS Photonics (Switzerland), HID Global Corporation (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Ultraleap (UK), German Autolabs (Germany), iProov Ltd. (UK), Qualcomm (US) and Toposens (Germany).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441