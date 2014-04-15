New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Gesture Recognition For Smart TV Market by Software (2D & 3D Image Sensor), Hardware(Image Sensor, IR Proximity Sensor, IR Temperature Sensor, Light Sensors, & Semiconductor ICS), And Geography (Americas, EMEA, & APAC) - Analysis & Forecast to 2013 - 2020
Gesture recognition Smart TV technology enables the user to interact with a device without the need of touching it. This report gives a detailed analysis of these technologies and their broad existing and emerging markets. The overall market for gesture recognition Smart TV has been divided into 2D and 3D. These two segments have been further segmented on the basis of different hardware and software technologies.
A Smart TV is an integration of Internet and web applications into the television set which offers more advanced computing ability and connectivity than a contemporary basic television set. In the recent scenario, Smart TV has incorporated with more advancement technologies such as gesture recognition module within it. This technology supports the user to easily interact with the Smart TV. The gesture-enabled devices can be included in the consumer electronics for making the user's experience more interactive with the machines.
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It has been noticed that there is a growing demand for gesture recognition technologies in verticals such asbanking and finance, and healthcare. The hardware component for this market is anticipated to register improved revenue figures by 2014 due to the introduction of 3D technology in the Smart TV market. The demand for e-passport system has also increased. Issues such as increasing concerns for hygiene, growth in travel industries and education facilities, and enhancement in user experiences are a few driving factors for gesture recognition Smart TV market. Thus, these types of emerging technologies are expected to have a high growth rate in the years to come.
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