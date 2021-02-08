New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Gesture Recognition Technology Market



With the development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, voice and gesture recognition technology have evolved as an optimistic system. There have been continuous upgrades and advancements of technologies to ensure better gesture recognition technology in electronic devices like laptops, televisions, phones, hybrid vehicles, etc. The market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand for technology-backed devices and the growing need for gesture recognition.



The growing developments of technology and increasing investments for research and development of better technologies will boost the market growth during the forecast period. The growing number of startups joining the market due to the optimistic future of the market will lead to the development of better technologies, thus boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing integration of AI in various electronic devices will encourage the demand for gesture recognition technology during the forecast period.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3283



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Gesture Recognition Technology market and profiled in the report are:



Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

EyeSight Technologies Ltd (Israel)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Crossmatch (U.S.)

Elliptic Labs (Norway)

PointGrab (Israel)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

OmniVision Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

PMD Technologies AG (Germany)



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Based on product types, the market is segmented into :



Touch-Based

Touchless



Based on applications, the market is segmented into :



Gaming

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Hospitality

Education

Medical Centre



Browse Complete Report "Gesture Recognition Technology Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gesture-recognition-technology-market



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the market through the forecast period due to the leading position of the region in the market. The growing technological advancements in countries like China and Japan will be a major factor boosting the market growth. The growing demand for electric vehicles in the region will further boost the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing disposable income of the people has led to an increased demand for smart devices like smartphones, smart televisions, which will, in turn, boost the demand for gesture recognition.



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/toc-form/3283



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Gesture Recognition Technology market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size



Neuroprosthetics Market Demand



Clinical Laboratory Market Share



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth



Teleradiology Market Research Report



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com