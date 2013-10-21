Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market Worth $12.21 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- According to a new market research report "Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018): By Technology (RFID, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Gaming, Smartphone); Application (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive); Geography (Americas, EMEA, & APAC)", the total touchless sensing and gesture recognition market is expected to reach $15.02 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 34.94% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse over 106 tables and 54 figures spread through 299 pages and in-depth analysis on various market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Along with the market dynamics, report also gives an insight to the various market parameters such as; market share analysis, value chain analysis, and the recent market activity by the leading players for sustainability. Market activity includes mergers, acquisitions, new product developments, collaborations, joint ventures and partnerships by the players in the market.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/touchless-sensing-gesturing-market-369.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Hygiene concerns and growth in demand of contact free authentication has boosted the Touchless Sensing market. In overall touchless sensing market, government application will be the highest revenue generator and lead the market from the demand side. Americas’ lead the touchless sensing market for both sanitary equipment and touchless biometric products; Europe follows shortly



The concept of gesture recognition has come into major attention with the launch of Microsoft’s Kinect in 2010. The new and enhanced user experience offered by various technologies has gathered interest from a number of OEMs across many applications. This has resulted in the launch of products ranging from smart TVs to smartphones that are integrated with gesture recognition technologies.



The report’s detailed segmentation by technology, by applications, and by geography covers all the existing and emerging technologies in the touchless sensing and gesture recognition market. The major technologies that have been extensively covered in the report arethe 2D camera based, infrared sensor arrays, capacitive/electric near field, ultrasonic and 3D technologies including stereoscopic, structured lighting, and 3D time-of-flight



The touchless sensing market statistics are given by products, application and geography. The broad markets of touchless sanitary equipment and touchless biometrics have been segmented by the various products. These include Faucets, Soap Dispenser, Trash-Can, Paper Towel, Flushes, and Hand Dryer for sanitary equipment and Fingerprint, Iris Recognition, Face Recognition, and Voice Recognition for touchless biometrics.



The application segmentation of the market covers all the major applications like consumer electronics, healthcare, retail, automobile and others (automation and home appliances) in detail.



One of the objectives of the research study was to analyze the market trends for each of the gesture recognition technologies and touch-less sensing products. The growth rates of the various technologies and the gesture recognition enabled consumer electronic devices.



Apart from market segmentation, report also includes qualitative analysis like the Porters five force analysis, value chain with detailed process flow diagram, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the overall touchless sensing and gesture recognition market.



Browse related reports:

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/asia-pacific-gesture-recognition-and-touchless-sensing-market-1122.html

Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market (2013 - 2018): Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive); Country (India, China, Japan, South Korea)



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/europe-gesture-recognition-and-touchless-sensing-market-1149.html

Europe Gesture Recognition & Touchless Sensing Market Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive); Product (Biometric, Sanitary); Application (Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive); Region (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, MEA) - (2013 - 2018)



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog:http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets