Get 100% All-Natural, Low-Fat Canine Health and Nutrition

Blackpool, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Barker and Barker launches the latest innovation in healthy natural dog treats, tasty toppers, and supplements. They have the best reputation for service and quality, doing business for over 30 years. They source product ingredients only from UK, Europe, Scandinavia, and Canada; manufacturing and packing their products in their own factory located in Dorset South Coast of UK.



Their products are manufactured from high quality natural ingredients and produced to the highest food safety standards. No artificial additives, sweeteners or cereals are in any of their products. They have a wealth of new ideas for product improvements they plan to bring to the market using updated manufacturing and testing standards.



“We promise that your pet’s health and well being will always be the primary focus in the continued development of our products.”



With Barker and Barker, customers are assured they are buying the best quality natural dog treats and dog supplement products available in the market today. They present a wide range of "taste friendly" healthy dog supplements in powder form designed to improve appetite, prevent infection and diseases, and maintain all round physical fitness of your dogs.



About Barker and Barker

The company has been manufacturing natural and low-fat products for dogs since 1976. It was created considering the different digestive and nutritional needs of dogs.



Barker and Barker is a family run business with high commitment to serve its customer. It was founded by Joyce Barker, with over twenty five years of dog training and dog nutritional experience. She is also a member in good standing of the British Inst of Prof. Dog Trainers and trains at Thorton Cleveleys Canine Training.



The business is now being managed by Bente and Mark Stubbington determined to continue on the legacy built by Joyce and Geoff Barker with commitment to a culture of developing new and exciting products which will attract more customers to the brand.



For more information about the company products and services, please visit their website at http://www.dogtraininginfo.co.uk/.



Contact

52 Branksome Hill Road

Bournemouth Dorset

England, BH4 9LG

T: 0845 519 8803

Email: sales at dogtraininginfo.co.uk