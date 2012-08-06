Get 100% Impartial Research on Penny Stock Investing from the Peter Leeds Penny Stocks Guide

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Peter Leeds’ The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stocks investing and provides investment advice for the penny stock market. Unlike other penny stocks newsletters, the Penny Stock Guide guarantees that their penny stock research is completely impartial and unbiased. Peter Leeds’ employees and directors never receive any compensation whatsoever from any penny stock picks that they recommend.



The comprehensive and impartial resource to investors interested in penny stocks gives 100% unbiased information on the best and worst penny stocks available on the market today. Each penny stock has passed the Leeds analysis and is likely to increase in value in a short investment horizon to make investors a quick profit. It also offers investors additional resources and research tools to ensure gains in the penny stock market and which also which stocks to avoid.



Penny stocks trading is the process of evaluating and trading stocks of small companies whose stock price is below $5 per share. These stocks are issued by companies in order to raise capital for running their businesses. The major benefit of investing in a penny stock is the chance of superior returns in very short periods of time. Smaller companies are able to grow very quickly and increase the value of their stocks much faster than fortune 500 companies.



In general these penny stocks are traded for 3 or 4 dollars, while others are traded for only fractions of a dollar for each share. Investors can find all sorts of great investments that can make plenty of money with penny stocks while avoiding the downturn in the larger markets. If investors get involved in penny stocks that are fundamentally solid, have great financial strength, growing revenues and market share, then small investments may earn high returns pretty quickly.



The potential gains of penny stocks completely depend upon the financial growth potential of the company. Compared to regular stocks, penny stocks can double their value in a single day while regular stocks can take weeks, months, or years. The best penny stocks are traded in markets like OTC-BB, Amex and NASDAQ. Peter Leeds specializes in picking the best penny stocks and his penny stock picks reveal the best undiscovered penny stocks of the highest quality.



The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks investing. It provides information about the best penny stocks available in the market. The Penny Stocks Guide teaches the basic principles of penny stock investing, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The Penny Stock Guide also offers investors additional resources and research tools, to help educate them for future trades. To learn more, visit http://www.pennystocks.net