Get 14 Days of Free and Instant Access Now to the World Famous Penny Stock Newsletter by Peter Leeds

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- He provides market information and makes stock picks for his subscribers that are based upon the market research of him and his team. His service offers a quick start package, lots of helpful articles, tutorials and investment guidance to subscribers. Pennystocks.net is a one-stop source for information not only for novice traders but for the seasoned traders as well.



During the free trial, readers will also have access to ‘Pennies to Fortunes’ a rapid learning guide in penny stocks by Peter Leeds. Within its pages of explanations, secrets, tricks, and tips, one will learn how to become an active and profitable penny stock trader. When readers sign up for the free newsletter trial by Peter Leeds, they will have instant access to everything that one needs in order to earn huge profits from growing companies.



The newsletter brings a wealth of information for someone who is looking to reap great profits from penny stock trading. One can get all the stock picks, special articles, full company reports, and buy and sell price opinions for the best companies. The newsletter by Peter Leeds has helped over 35,000 investors to date.



All of the stock picks on their hot list include their views of the best prices at which to buy and sell. They publish a price range opinion at which to buy, as well as both short and long term sell ranges.



About The Penny Stocks Guide

The Penny Stocks Guide is a comprehensive and impartial resource for investors interested in penny stocks. It provides information about the best cent stocks in the market. The guide teaches the basic principles of investing in stocks, including how to do it intelligently and safely with the least risk. The newsletter also offers investors additional resources and research tools to help educate them for future trades.



To learn more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net