Get 20% off Moyea PPT to Video/DVD Converter in 2013 Halloween Promotion

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The yearly Halloween holiday is coming soon, are you well prepared for the carnival? Tasty candies, scary pumpkins, horrible costumes, pranky decorations, all of these can get you into the Halloween Spirit ahead of time. In the spirit of Halloween, Moyea Software, a top-ranking multimedia software solution provider, is holding Moyea 2013 Halloween promotion with great discounts offered.



Moyea brings us surprising gifts every holiday, and the special offer in 2013 Halloween promotion is a bigger one. If you are looking for a thrill that won't scare your bank account this Halloween, then the Halloween discount of Moyea is the opportunity that shouldn't be missed. Over the Halloween promotion, anyone can get 20% off discount for any Moyea software products, like Moyea PPT to Video Converter, Moyea PPT to DVD Converter, etc.



On Halloween evening, most parents will use their cameras to memorialize how much fun their kids have in trick-or-treating. It’s unforgettable happy time and worth keeping in memory forever. While, photos taken with digital cameras or smart phones are just plain display of pictures, and we have to swipe through them one by one on the cameras or phones, which is a bit monotonous and inconvenient for viewing. However, have you ever thinking of keeping the happy Halloween memory in a more lively and funny way? Or viewing the PowerPoint on any portable devices, like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, PSP, Pocket PC, Android and Blackberry phones? Yeah, all these can be achieved by making the photos into funny Halloween story video supported by popular portable devices and video sharing websites so that the creepy moment and happy time can be shared with families and friends. That’s easy with use of a powerful PowerPoint to video converter.



What needs to be finished first is making the photos and videos into a PowerPoint file that must be familiar to us. To make the PowerPoint more lively and expressive, we can insert the recorded video clips into the PowerPoint, set multiple animation playing effects, or add our favorite song as the background music. When the personalized PowerPoint has been finished, just leave the remaining work to Moyea PPT to Video Converter, which will help us convert the horrible or funny Halloween PowerPoint to video of multiple popular formats. Moreover, the PPT to video converter will convert the PowerPoint to video completely with all the original videos, animations, music, narration, transitions and other dynamic effects kept.



Converting PowerPoint to DVD will also be a recommending method if there’s the need to view the Halloween PowerPoint on TV with the help of a DVD player. No matter the video or DVD will be a great Halloween gift for the kids and friends.



In Moyea 2013 Halloween promotion activity, both the PPT to video converter and PPT to DVD burner are Halloween special offers. Anyone can get the useful software at a 20% discount by visiting Moyea PPT to Video purchase page or Moyea PPT to DVD Burner purchase page. Then input the discount coupon code: HAL20OFF to enjoy the discount price. The promotion will end in Nov. 3rd, 2013, so don’t miss the chance!



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About Moyea Software Co., Ltd.

Moyea Software, founded in Shenzhen P.R. China in 2006, has become one of the world’s most robust providers of multimedia conversion software, Internet-based downloaders and web players, which are ideal for business, education and entertainment application. For more information, please visit: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/