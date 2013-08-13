Get 30% Discount with HostGator Coupon Code for All Web Hosting Plans

Sembawang, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- HostGator announces a brand new coupon code called “warriorsdeal30”. Customers can now save up to 30% on any web hosting package, which they may decide to sign up for.



The company allows its clients to use the above mentioned coupon code on any of the numerous hosting plans that HostGator does provide. Examples of these plans include but are not limited to the following; Normal Shared Hosting plan, VPS Hosting plan, the highly popular Reseller hosting plan and the widely used Dedicated Hosting. A discount of 30% is offered on the said plans, not dependent on the period a client signs up for any of the above services.



The normal hosting plan with its baby package offer is by far the most popular package that is provided by HostGator. To stay ahead of the competition, HostGator has been keen on knowing, understanding and implementing the needs and requirements that clients are continuously demanding from the company;



They thus offer services that range from unlimited bandwidth and disc space combined with the ability to allow clients to host as many domains as they realistically can.



For all those clients looking for a reliable, secure and efficient hosting plan, Hostgator is the right place to be. The company does claim a server uptime of 99.9%, offers client support via phone, their live chat is on 24/7 and they promptly respond to email enquiries.



“I have always had the desire to start my own online business and be my own boss. A friend sent me a HostGator tutorial video that showed me how to apply the HostGator coupon code and build a new website using Wordpress; the results have been spectacular, I wouldn’t ask for more ” Says Matilda M. , a stay at home mother with 4 children.



“My business was brought to its knees due to the frequent downtimes I had with my previous hosts. Ever since I made the decision to move my website to HostGator, I am yet to experience any downtime worth mentioning. The technical staff are also very friendly and are real problem solvers who have a keen eye for details” Says Peter L., an online business man.



Clients now have the opportunity to use an affordable, reliable and highly efficient hosting that is powered by HostGator. Customers are encouraged to use the HostGator coupon code “warriorsdeal30” at the point of signing up.



This coupon code “warriorsdeal30” will be expired at the end of August 2013. Visit Hostgator site now and apply the coupon code to enjoy 30% saving on all hosting plans.



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