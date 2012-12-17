Get a Better Deal on Cell Phone Tower Buyout with Expert Consultations at Com Serve

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Com Serve, Georgia’s leading consulting company for cell tower leasing, offers consultation services to landowners so they can get the best deal on their cell tower lease buyout. A professional cell tower leasing guidance will assure that clients get the best on their buyout. Consultations will help get customers up to 30%-50% more money and also makes sure they get the most favorable terms and are protected from every angle.



Cell phone tower buyout is very helpful in most cases and understanding the ins and outs of it is essential for a cell tower company representative. This helps provide assurance that clients will get a fairer value for their lease buyout than they might get on their own. Com Serve has the best interest of the customer at heart so they aim to get the most they can from the negotiations.



David Espinosa, owner of Com Serve stated, “We help educate our customers on the gray areas of the contract that cell tower carriers are so anxious to get them to sign off on. We will help not only monetize cell tower lease but also make sure customers understand how to get the best terms of their agreement.”



Com Serve provides services to customers not only in Georgia but also across the nation. They offer complete services that cover all aspects of cell tower leases including cell tower lease rates that usually differ from area to area. The other services offered include rent optimization, buyout negotiation, site evaluations, contract renegotiations, rooftop negotiations, among many others. Enlisting the specialized guidance of Com Serve will help get a customer a better agreement. The company has a proven record of helping over thousands of clients over the years.



About Com Serve

Founded in 1997 as a result of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, Com-Serve has helped people, businesses, and municipalities in all 50 states. Successful negotiations have been performed with every major cell phone company. Regardless of the challenges or obstacles faced, Com-Serve can help customers negotiate fair deals. To get a free initial consultation and to know more visit www.com-serve.com.