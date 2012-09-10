Get a Bid and Sell Your Car Online

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2012 -- Cut out the middle man and get cash for your care through Buy My Car.



"We have a network of buyers ready to bid on your car," said company president Rebecca Jest. "All you have to do is visit the website and type in your car information. You’ll get information about what your car is worth as our system compares it to like vehicles across the UK. If you want to sell it, we’ll solicit bids on your behalf."



You are under no obligation to sell you car through the website. Ms. Jest said that’s just a service they offer in addition to letting you check the value of the vehicle.



"If you’re interested in selling, rather plan place want ads and wait for calls, we’ll bring buyers right to you. You can get your cash that much quicker," she said. "You also don’t have to dicker with car dealers to try an maximize your trade in price."



If you choose to reject the bids and try to sell your care on your own, you can do that too. Ms. Jest offers some tips for getting the most from the sale:



- Get the car serviced and washed

- Change the oil and top other fluids

- Have all the maintenance documents at hand



"Most buyers are going to look at the outside of your car to see what condition it’s in. If it’s a mess, they are going to assume you treated it roughly and they will adjust their offering price downward," she said.



Changing the oil and topping the other fluids make sure a prospective buyer has a smooth test drive. If they check the fluid levels, that’s an indicator you took care of the mechanical parts, she said.



"Maintenance documents are important because they prove what you say about maintenance. How often was the oil changed? Tires rotated?" Ms. Jest said. "A buyer who sees all that information in writing is going to definitely know what they are buying and will make a more informed decision."



For more information visit buymycar.co.uk or call 01424 734495.



Contact

Rebecca Jest

01424 734495

support@buymycar.co.uk

buymycar.co.uk