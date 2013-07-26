Get a Free Evaluation from Sage Sun Painters

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Sage Sun Painters is a full-service residential and commercial painting company and is offering a free evaluation for services. Clients receive competitive quotes and recommendations on painting materials.



Residential projects liven up homes and have the potential to increase resale values. Working with experienced and professional painters enhances the outcome of projects. Painters provide customers insight into methods and materials, which ultimately makes the process less stressful or confusing. Painting costs are explained in detail, and every effort is made to remain within budget.



For commercial projects, company personnel are adept at minimizing disruptions to employees and delivering exceptional results. Exterior painting enhances curb appeal and has the potential to attract new customers. No other commercial painters Perth can match the skill, experience or dedication of Sage Sun Painters. The highest quality materials are applied during projects for long lasting results.



When selecting painters Perth , it is important to work with a company that stands by their craftsmanship. Quality results are the goal of every project Sun Sage Painters undertakes. Company personnel work diligently to satisfy clients and exceed expectations. Other house painters Perth cannot match the service or skill.



For additional information on Sage Sun Painters, please visit www.sagesun.com . Look to painters with the training and experience to deliver quality results. Call (08) 6225 2801 today to schedule a free evaluation.



Contact Information:

Sage Sun Painters

78/50 St. Georges Tce

Perth, WA 6000

Phone: (08) 6225 2801

Website: www.sagesun.com