Get a Little Taste of Madagascar Without Even Leaving Thehouse

Manasquan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Madagascar vanilla beans, that is! World Class Vanilla Co. just announced the launch of their new e-commerce website, http://www.worldclassvanilla.com, an online store where people can indulge their craving for the world’s most delicious, delectable vanilla products available anywhere!



Specializing in gourmet Madagascar premium vanilla beans and pure vanilla extract, World Class Vanilla has several varieties of both premium and extract-grade beans, as well as pure vanilla extract in several strengths, including a proprietary 10-fold!Also exclusive to World Class Vanilla Co.is their all-natural Vanilla Purée, made from real Madagascar vanilla beans! It’s three-times stronger than regular vanilla extract and is loaded with vanilla seeds. And, like all of their products, it’s also gluten-free and kosher certified. All-new chocolate and cinnamon extracts arealso now available!



Even if one don’t quite know what to do with a vanilla bean, their website has several tutorials with photos to help them get started with, or make their own extract! There really is no comparison to real vanilla beans or pure extract when it comes to flavoring your masterpiece. Come indulge with fellow vanilla-lovers at http://www.worldclassvanilla.com today!