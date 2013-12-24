Get a Massive Discount of 300 on Twingo Sofa Bed at LaContempo

N.Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- LaContempo, the contemporary furniture store has come up with exciting deals on furniture. The store is giving a discount of $300 on Twingo Sofa Bed. The regular price of the sofa bed is $999 and is being offered for $699 during the discount deal.



One of the executives of LaContempo said, "The Twingo sofa bed has a strong body structure and comes fitted with inner springs. It is great for every day use as can be converted into a bed. The love seat and chair of the furniture can be used as child’s bed. The sofa has a mid-soft sitting and sleeping surface".



Available in Red color, the Twingo Sofa Bed is an offering by Demka, the reputable name in furniture making. The sofa bed has a metal & wood frame and is also sold in increments of one to buyers.



"LaContempo offers a contemporary range of furniture that gives an amazing appeal to living or office space. For buyers who are looking for a functional range of furniture with exquisite aesthetics, we have a huge range to choose from. LaContempo also sells an ultra-modern range of European furniture at affordable prices to buyers," further added the executive.



LaContempo directly imports contemporary furniture from renowned & trusted manufacturers in the market. It has contracts with nationwide shipping companies, which ensure timely delivery of furniture at affordable prices. The range of modern furniture is designed to suit the taste of designers, architects, home owners, or businesses.



About LaContempo

LaContempo offers an exquisite range of modern furniture that goes well with the changing interior design & decor tastes. Browse through a wide range of stylish round tables, contemporary bedroom furniture, and queer dining room furniture at affordable prices. The online store of LaContempo provides a variety of BDI office furniture, Los Angeles. To get more information about the contemporary furniture, sales, and shipping, visit the official website of LaContempo.



Contact Information:



LaContempo

Store Address:

11312 Hartland Street

North Hollywood CA 91605

Tel: 888 - 294 4455 Toll Free

Tel: 818 - 763 8835

Tel: 818 - 763 3117

Fax: 818 - 764 8513



Website Address: http://www.lacontempo.com/