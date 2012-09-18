Get a Payday Advance in No Time at All

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- PaydayAdvanceFlash.com is responsible for helping individuals in the United States of America find payday advances. They are a portal that connects clients with financial institutions that fit their needs.



In order to apply for an instant approval payday advance, the client will be asked to fill out an online application form. The form is easy and should only take a couple of minutes to fill out. It will ask for personal information in order to determine the best financial institution to borrow money from, but the site uses 256-bit SSL encryption, so the information is safe with them. Once the application has gone through, the individual will receive a list of three hundred trusted lenders. The user is responsible for reading the lenders terms of use (PayDayAdvanceFlash is not responsible for the lenders terms of use).



For a payday advance of up to one thousand dollars, the process will be quick and faxless. Individuals won’t even have to send any emails with details. They will be able to deliver the details online, which is more secure.



Paydayadvanceflash.com is a great route to take for those who are in need of a payday advance for unexpected urgencies. In the “why choose us” section of the website (the tab is located at the top of the page), individuals will learn exactly why thousands of other people have already chose them to find a loan. They have a unique lending service that aims to matching their clients with only the best lenders on the Internet. They are fast, secure and make the entire process of borrowing money easy to do. Individuals who have any questions are encouraged to look at the FAQ portion of the site.



About PayDayAdvanceFlash

PayDayAdvanceFlash is a portal that connects clients with lenders. They make the process of borrowing money quick and easy.



Contact name: William Hughes

Contact Phone Number: 360-119-1228

Contact Email Address: info@paydayadvanceflash.com