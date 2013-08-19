Get a Perfectly Fitted Wedding Dress in Richmond

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- With over a decade of experience, there is no other Richmond wedding dress shop that has the amount of skill and knowledge for alteration as does the talented crew at Tatiana Porembova.



Whether the dress is a bit big, a bit snug or just needs to be better fitted, the experts here will be able to work with clients on a one to one basis and get to know their needs and sort through them to create a beautiful and perfectly tailored finished product that will be the highlight of any wedding day. The Richmond wedding dress shop that is home to this talented designer is ideally situated for easy access for those last minute alterations too.



Not only can the designers here sort out any fittings, they can also help to spruce up a dress that may need a bit of help to make it just that bit more special, after all, it is the bride's perfect day and everything needs to be just so. If the bride or her bridal party wants a new or enhanced look without changing everything, then having the designers alter the dresses just a bit, adding a creative touch to make it unique is a perfect way to ensure that the day, the bride and her entire party is unforgettable.



For over ten years, Tatiana Porembova has had her Richmond wedding dress shop where she has helped to make women's dreams come true. By offering bespoke and custom dresses for clients, and alterations that can help to fit a gown or give the bridal party's look that extra oomph that is needed, she is able to create memorable and elegant final products that are works of art of their own accord. To learn more about the way that Tatiana Porembova can help to alter the dresses for a big day, stop by the Richmond shop, visit their website at http://www.tatianaporembova.co.uk/ or give them a call at +44 20 3490 0457.



About Tatiana Porembova

Tatiana Porembova has over ten years experience in designing wedding dresses. Her Richmond wedding dress shop is a perfect place to shop for custom or bespoke dresses for both the bride and her bridal party. Visit her site at http://www.tatianaporembova.co.uk/ .



For Media Contact:

Tatiana Porembova

3 Union Court

London

TW9 1AA

United Kingdom

+44 20 3490 0457

http://www.tatianaporembova.co.uk/