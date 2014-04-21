Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- For music lovers looking for some hot new indie rock artists to add to their playlists, WiFi PR Group has a few special picks featured on this week’s Flavorbomb, where WiFi PR gives music fans and industry movers and shakers a taste of upcoming independent artists. This week’s three picks are straight off of WiFi PR’s recently released compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 4.



Indie Anthems Vol. 4 is a collection of international independent artists who WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry tastemakers the world over. Released at SXSW in March 2014, the digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more free download copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website for a limited time.



In this installment of Flavorbomb, WiFi PR has chosen three rising indie rock artists’ tracks from Indie Anthems Vol. 4: We Were Heads’ “Great Canadian Rock Song”, The Waking Night’s “Hanging Cloud” and Tyne Darling’s “Punk Rock Girls.”



Courtesy of Toronto’s indie rock trio We Were Heads, “Great Canadian Rock Song” has a dissonant, grungy feel to it, combining guitar and bass licks that are mellow at some points and have frenzied guitar action at others, all backing full, drawling vocals. This sound is natural when considering their musical influences: all of the 90s bands that came before them—bands from a decade of alt-rock that still inspire indie musicians like We Were Heads today. Fans of Fugazi and Dinosaur Jr. should check them out.



Hailing from Fredericton, New Brunswick, The Waking Night and their track “Hanging Cloud” have a distinct 90’s to early 2000s vibe as well with grungy, driving distortion alongside White Stripes-esque tight drum beats and clean, bended melodies. Steady bass lines ground the song and push it along with an almost bluesy crawl. Fans of The Pixies, The Black Keys, Spoon and Radiohead will note influences in this track as well.



A rising member of the Milwaukee music scene, solo artist and multi-instrumentalist Tyne Darling’s “Punk Rock Girls” probably has the most classic indie sound of the three tracks, drawing from such influences as Greg Dulli and The Weakerthans. Along with his music, lyrical influences such as Raymond Carver and Joan Didion inspire his emotive, colorful lyrics in this track and others, particularly in his latest recording, These Ghosts. Tyne Darling is most often compared to musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Lucero and John Mellencamp, so fans of these artists should have a listen.



Before they run out, listeners can grab a free download copy of Indie Anthems Vol. 4 on its Bandcamp website to hear these artists and many more, all discovered and carefully curated by WiFi PR Group. The 23-track album is available in several high-quality formats (MP3, FLAC and more), and paying supporters also receive unlimited mobile access using the free Bandcamp listening app.



About Indie Rock Flavorbomb Tracks

We Were Heads – “Great Canadian Rock Song”

The Waking Night – “Hanging Cloud”

Tyne Darling – “Punk Rock Girls”



Indie Anthems Vol. 4 Bandcamp: http://indieanthems.bandcamp.com/album/indie-anthems-vol-4



Indie Anthems Series Bandcamp: http://indieanthems.bandcamp.com



Media Contact:



Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.