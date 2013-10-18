Get Absolutely Unbiased Trustee Services at Sterling Trustees

Sioux Falls, SD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Credible and reliable, Sterling Trustees ensures the absolutely unbiased and uncompromising trustee services for both grantors and beneficiaries. Renowned as one of the most preferred South Dakota trust companies, Sterling Trustees’ moral lies deeply in developing only those plans, that keep grantors and beneficiaries on equal priorities.



The company guarantees an uninterrupted and professionally moral relationship with its clients and effectively administrates a range of trusts. They include life insurance, self-settled/asset protection, revocable/irrevocable living, charitable and many other kinds of trusts.



“As an objective intermediary we ensure that resources are preserved”, states a spokesperson for Sterling Trustees when elaborating their trust management services, “while facilitating cooperation among family members and resolving any conflicts that might arise.”



“There is a fixed annual fee for our trust administration services, based on several factors including trust size, types of assets held, how many money manager relationships are overseen and the complexity involved in administering the trust”, she adds.



Making sure to make no errors in their services, Sterling Trustees has also introduced the super-reliable Sterling Connect™, a technologically advanced trust and accounting system for proprietaries. It offers daily online reports of client assets with real-time performance data. In case the custodians are more than one, the system also consolidates asset reports into one; along with many advantageous features.



Apart from the administration, Sterling Trustees is also available in offering expertise in Investments Oversight, Private Label, Collaborative and many other trust management services.



About Sterling Trustees

Sterling Trustees is a privately held firm providing independent trust management and administrative services to high net-worth families, foundations and endowments. They carefully develop personalized plans to carry out grantors' intentions and serve the beneficiaries' needs. As an objective intermediary, they ensure that resources are preserved while facilitating cooperation among family members and resolving any conflicts that might arise. They are a fee-only trust administration organization and do not receive sales or brokerage commissions, our judgment is never shaped by specific money managers or financial products. To know more about them, please visit http://www.sterlingtrustees.com



Contact: Sterling Services Group Suite 225, 2 Tower Bridge 1 Fayette Street Conshohocken, PA 19428

Phone: (605) 271-5124 | Fax: (605) 274-9200