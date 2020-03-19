Get Accredited Homeschool Curriculum Online from NFC Academy

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Based in Tallahassee, NFC Academy provides a Biblical worldview curriculum from elementary to high school. Their homeschool program is known for offering a wide range of educational programs for students from Kindergarten to 12th grade. NFC Academy's educational programs are based on a Biblical worldview supporting traditional values. To achieve its goals, the Academy makes available qualified teachers and student resources such as online library services, interactive learning games, off-computer assignments, audio, and video clips, and updated lesson plans for their enrolled students. Such ensures that their students prosper in their homeschooling based on their schedules throughout the school year.



"Each one of us either consciously or subconsciously has some worldview which dictates our day to day living," said the Academy's spokesperson. "At NFC Academy, we believe that God exists, and the Bible provides us with valuable teachings and answers to life questions. Our curriculum is as such a reflection of what we believe in, and it is this knowledge that we pass on to each student. The overall goal of our learning programs is not just to produce outstanding learners but to build a holistic and responsible individual able to make wise life decisions."



NFC Academy delivers the best 1st-grade homeschool curriculum in Florida that uses the Christian Homeschool LIFEPAC Program for language arts, Bible, science, and math. The LIFEPAC program is a print-based curriculum for second-grade curriculum, which contains a brightly illustrated, engaging workbook curriculum filled with lessons and hands-on activities. All the institution's curriculums are from a Biblical worldview supporting traditional Christian family values with academic excellence.



"At NFC Academy, we offer a comprehensive package that breaks down each subject and all units within a specific grade for the understanding of the learner," commented the Academy's spokesperson. "The greatest strength of our program is that the student can learn at a pace that they find comfortable without feeling stressed. While a schedule is necessary, it can be flexible to the home needs to a point. To make each lesson more interesting, there are external web links, audio & video clips, and interactive learning games as well as quizzes and test to ensure successful learning occurs. All these are then complemented by access to the online library, which provides more than enough materials to address the interest of all the students."



NFC Academy offers a meticulously designed curriculum, the opportunity for a flexible schedule, and a fully accredited program that delivers excellent results. This makes it the preferred choice of parents. To begin admission to NFC Academy, families should complete the secure online application, provide student school records, and any testing scores. Therefore, those looking for the best accredited homeschool curriculum online in Florida can count on NFC Academy.



About NFC Academy

The NFC Academy is an accredited school for homeschool families that provides online and print programs from kindergarten through high school. It provides academic programs from a biblical worldview in its educational practices and equips students while glorifying God. It is the best destination where potential students can find 4th-grade homeschool curriculum that makes the students confident and future-ready.