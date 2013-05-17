Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Online Press Release Distribution company GoogleNewsSubmit.com is excited to announce the acquisition of online eCommerce Website Provider XenoCart.com. XenoCart.com helps new and existing small businesses set up a robust & beautifully designed E-Commerce website within 3 days at an unbeatable price.



Rebekah Hudson, owner of GoogleNewsSubmit.com states, "We're extremely happy about our latest addition. We feel XenoCart.com will diversify our business a bit as well as provide our existing client base of over 3,500 small businesses the means to operate their own eCommerce store without paying thousands of dollars. With packages as low as $19 per month, which includes a domain name and hosting, XenoCart is in a position to take significant market share in the turnkey eCommerce store space."



With several packages available, new clients at XenoCart.com will receive a domain name, hosting and beautifully designed eCommerce store all within 3 business days. Aspiring small business owners will now be able to begin selling online without the costly contracts and commitments, technology or programming know-how and hosting cost.



XenoCart.com puts together some of the most visually stunning and captivating e-commerce websites that will outshine competitors and from coupons to bulk discounts and affiliate management, XenoCart.com E-Commerce system allows small businesses to do anything.



For more information on pricing, visit XenoCart.com today.