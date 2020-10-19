Get an Outstanding Online Presence with Websites Created by Intagent Real Estate Technology

Ann Arbor, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Digital innovation has become a way for businesses to address their customer's needs. Because of this, a visually appealing and highly-functional website has become a must for all real estate agents. At Intagent Real Estate Technology, they make and deliver the best websites for startup, realtor, and established businesses in the real estate industry. Besides, they also provide semi-custom website design services designed for real estate professionals who are looking to add a personal touch to their website. The company has an award-winning team who can create a website that effortlessly meets the requirements of any real estate business.



When asked about reasons why clients should grow their business with the firm, the company spokesperson said, "Unlike other companies, our website and management systems come loaded with many features at one great low price. With our many features, clients will have all they need to grow their business to new levels. By clients working with our robust system, they will be able to stay in contact with their customers, manage appointments and create email campaigns friendly navigation tools. We always give our clients the best tools in the real estate industry and we promise to continuously improve and expand our features to keep our clients on top of the game."



Looking for the best realtor web site design company in Michigan? At Intagent Real Estate Technology, they are proficient in developing feature-rich realty websites that ensure customers keep coming back. They design and develop each website with the latest dynamic tools to ensure clients stay ahead of their competitors.



Moreover, the company makes it possible for clients' MLS data to be linked to their website without manually uploading all their listings from their board. This makes it an efficient way for clients to showcase all their properties at once on their websites.



Speaking about a customer relationship management system, the company spokesperson said, "A customer relationship management is the ensemble of strategies, processes and systems that assist a business develop relationships with clients for life. The CRM provide businesses with the customer business data to help them render services, close deals, retain current customers and get better understanding of who their customers are. Clients can rely on us for this service as we make it possible and easy for our clients to develop this bond with their customers."



Intagent Real Estate Technology is a real estate web design company based in Michigan. They design and develop each website task assigned to them with a unique and prominent identity that can translate its values, nature, and philosophy to the target audience. Their website services come with many real estate features. They include custom form generator, buyer forms, printable flyers, full CRM and email marketing, featured properties, widget compatible, fully customized homepage, and many more.



About Intagent Real Estate Technology

Looking for a real estate website designer? Intagent Real Estate Technology is a company that designs and develops real estate technology products to help real estate brokers, agents, and companies work smarter and close more deal with their clients.



Company Name: Intagent Real Estate Technology

2370 E Stadium Blvd,

Suite 480 Ann Arbor,

Michigan 48104

Telephone: (800) 209-0740

Website: http://www.intagent.com/