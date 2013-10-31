Get Authentic YouTube Views and Hits Without the Intervention of Fake Software's

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The race of optimizing everything on the internet, from articles to videos, blogs to websites and even songs has been on the toll ever since the number of likes, views or shares became a detrimental factor of something’s quality or popularity. People actually started opting for giving out money and paying for bots likes, which at the end of the day did not mean anything for the real value of the content. It only made it look nice and popular, however, the reader, viewer or listener is the best judge and can foretell whether the views are actually there due to its quality content or simply bogus digits.



In the quest of getting real YouTube views, there is no need to buy fake YouTube views. One can easily buy real YouTube views with the right SEO tools being applied and used effectively. To know more, look out for authentic and well designed, experienced websites that offer support and guidance in getting real people watch and share YouTube videos. The video counter would easily go up with the right optimization tools being used. This would also positively create a good impact on the online presence of the video and pull it up on the rankings. After all, the game is all about rankings and being in the top 10.



Just like any web content that is posted and Google uses certain analytics and algorithms to rate and rank the content according to its search in a scale of 1 to 10. Similarly, YouTube also has certain metrics that need to be learnt in order to get in that hyped up rank of 1 to 10. Certain companies provide assistance in getting the right information and direction of posting videos according to a certain way that makes the views increase overtime and the popularity of the video also goes up as compared to other hundreds of competing videos. To get information on these SEO strategies of YouTube videos easily look out for how to buy real YouTube views.



The high quality subscribers and information on targeting to a particular lot with references, sharing, tagging and tweeting is the main essence of the tricks and tips being told by these companies. There are subscriptions and packs that can be availed according to how much can be spent and invested on the cause. The most appropriate one must be considered for the best results.



For more information, please visit http://www.purchaseYoutubevideoviews.com/vm/real-Youtube-views



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Richard Summers

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Brea, CA 92821 US

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