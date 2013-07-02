Get Authorized Technicians for Viking Appliance Repair from Viking Repair Pro

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Vikingrepairpro.com provides licensed and insured services for appliance repair. This company offers same-day servicing facility during emergency situations. The professional technicians from the company provide hassle free servicing for customers. The appliance repair coupons can also be availed which includes $30 off for senior citizens and $25 off for first time clients. A wide range of brands is covered by Viking repair Los Angeles. Customers need to make sure that the repairs are not already covered under 3 year warranty.



This Repair Pro company’s well trained technicians will repair Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, Grill, Trash Compactor, Ice Machine, Wine Cooler, Hood and Dish Washer. Same-day repairing services are offered to cook top, range top, rear downdraft and many other appliances. A customer testified “They have repaired Viking dishwasher and Viking refrigerator. The repairman was extremely knowledgeable and professional…excellent job and reasonable price…”



Commercial appliances repairing will get $50 off from Viking Repair Pro. 24/7 servicing are provided in areas like Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Encino, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Studio City, Van Nuys, La Canada, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, Huntington Beach, Venice and many other surrounding cities. The company guarantees that all their technicians are authorized and factory trained. A convenient date of appointment will be scheduled by Viking Repair Pro in case of non-emergency.



The website says, “No customer wants a repair done incorrectly. We make sure that the work is done right. The employees arrive on time, do not make a mess in the home (by putting down drop towels) and clean up once the job is done”



This repair company Los Angeles gives flexible and convenient servicing option to customers. The website features the Repair Steps which is very informative to readers and potential customers. Free service estimate can be availed by giving customer name, city and phone via their sales email. The company promises that they will ensure that the jobs undertaken by their technicians are done right and satisfactorily. The repair is flexible and adaptable as the company has 24/7 servicing facility.



To get more information about the company, visit http://vikingrepairpro.com/



About Viking Repair Pro

This is a family owned business which was started in the year 1998 and located in Los Angeles. This company repairs anything from dryers and washers, microwaves and dishwashers and makes proper use of the existing or new parts. Special offers are given to senior citizens, first time clients and commercial appliances. The company says that Viking appliance repair are done through fair and straight forward processes.



Media Contact



Viking Repair Pro

Address: 6400 Laurel Canyon 490

Los Angeles, 91606

Tel: 818-279-2747