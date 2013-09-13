Get Best iPhone Data Recovery Software with 71% Discount on Paddle.com

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional solution provider for solving iPhone, iPad and iPod touch transferring and data recovering issues, cooperated with Paddle.com to sell its best iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery software, Leawo iOS Data Recovery for a fantastic 71% discount. Anyone in need of recovering iPhone, iPad or iPod touch probably doesn’t want to miss this chance to get this wonderful iOS data recovery software.



Leawo Software started this promotion for Leawo iOS Data Recovery on the 12th of September, and it won’t close until the end of the September 16th. With the simple clicks on the sales webpage on Paddle.com, users can get this useful software. The discount for Leawo iOS Data Recovery can be regarded as the biggest discount that Leawo Software ever made. The 71% discount is very attractive to users who are in need of this kind of data recovery software, and Leawo iOS Data Recovery will be helpful for recovering lost files on iOS devices.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery is a powerful data recovery tool used for recovering iPhone, iPad and iPod touch files, and backing up iOS devices to computer. It can be treated as one of the best data recovery software in the market. Leawo iOS Data Recovery can be used for recovering up to 12 kinds files of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, including contacts, call histories, voice memos, and Safari bookmarks and so on. Leawo iOS Data Recovery also allows users to extract iPhone, iPad and iPod touch files to computer with ease. This data recovery software is powerful but easy to use. Users are able to accomplish the data recovering task with few clicks, and the recovering process is fast and stable. As Apple product users will sometimes deleting files accidentally or losing files when syncing with iTunes, so this Leawo iOS Data Recovery will be very helpful for the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users.



This promotion of Leawo iOS Data Recovery lasts for 5 days, and during the promotion, people can enjoy the incredible 71% discount. That to say, people are able to get Leawo iOS Data Recovery at $19.95, and this price has never occurred in any promotion of this software. Anyone interested please refer to the promotion webpage on Paddle.com: https://www.paddle.com/deal/490568/ios-data-recovery/.



Links:

Company Page: http://www.leawo.com

Promotion Page: https://www.paddle.com/deal/490568/ios-data-recovery/

Product Page: http://www.leawo.com/ios-data-recovery/



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.