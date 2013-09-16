Get Best iPhone/iPad Data Recovery at Only $19.95 (71% Off) at Paddle.com

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Good news for all the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users, to give a complete end to the hot summer and welcome the approach of cool autumn, Leawo Software, the dedicated software giant and multimedia solution provider, joins effort with http://www.paddle.com to roll out the 5-day only promotion for the best iOS Data Recovery software. Anyone can get the multi-functional iPod/iPad/iPhone data recovery software utility at 71 off price from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17.



Why you need the best iPhone data recovery



September is a busy day, when you are busy preparing back to school necessities, you may be considering take the precious summer holiday memories along with you to the school. Can’t wait to show off the memorial photos taken and videos recorded with your Apple handsets? It’s a good idea to share the scenery you have seen, the people you have met and many other unforgettable memories with your classmates and teachers simply on your portable devices, say an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.



Oh, my god! When you open your iPhone and want to preview the files beforehand, what happened can you imagine? All the photos and videos disappeared! Until then you just remember the data may be wrongly deleted by your naughty nephew days ago. In this case, there’s no need to be too much worried if you use the powerful iPhone data recovery tool. It’s the best data recovery tool to help you retrieve multiple data lost from your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch due to various unexpected reasons, like wrong deletion, corrupted device, failed iOS update, jailbreak, and so on.



Powerful features of the best iPod touch/iPad/iPhone data recovery



With the best iOS data recovery tool, you can recover multiple deleted data directly from your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. The deleted data that can be retrieved include messages, contacts, notes, call histories, reminders, etc. If you happen to own an iTunes backup of your iDevice, you can also recover 12 types of deleted data by extracting previous iTunes backup with use of the professional iPhone backup extractor. What’s more, the professional iPhone data recovery tool can also work as a backup tool to scan and back up 12 kinds of files from your iOS devices to the local computer in batch.



How to get the discount iPhone data recovery software?



Anyone interested can enjoy the special offer of Leawo by checking the link https://www.paddle.com/deal/490568/ios-data-recovery/, and click “Buy Now” button on the upper right corner of the page, then register or log in to buy the discount data recovery software at only $19.95.



Links:

Leawo official website: http://www.leawo.com/

Leawo iOS Data Recovery promotion website: https://www.paddle.com/deal/490568/ios-data-recovery/