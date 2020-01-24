Get BLS Online Training from American CPR Care Association

Carrollton, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- Based in Carrolton, Texas American CPR Care Association delivers highly professional, top-notch, and updated online healthcare training. The institution's sole mission is to promote and improve the health and well-being of individuals and the community as a whole. Their primary goal is to prepare learners to save lives. Their nationally-certified courses such as First Aid and CPR are created to enhance theory development and deliver constant education and practice for the learners. Their course curriculum is perpetually assessed and updated to be in accord with the evolving research and national standards. Besides, their instructors have passed all American Heart Association and OSHA courses.



"At American CPR Care Association, we offer accredited BLS for healthcare providers online courses, Bloodborne, CPR/AED and First Aid courses. Once the learner passes the course quiz, they can print a PDF copy of the wallet card instantly or purchase one to be mailed out," Comments the institution's spokesperson. "All our course certification is valid for two years except for the bloodborne pathogens, which is valid for only one year according to OSHA guidelines. The wallet certification is included with all of their online courses. There are no additional charges to download the wallet certification card. Students who fail to pass for the first time, they can re-take multiple times until they pass."



American CPR Care Association has adopted a cost-effective mode of service delivery, which enables the institution to charge an affordable price for all our courses. Students who are interested to pursue CPR course online can get affordable services from American CPR Care Association. The institution is just a phone call away. They also offer phone support to all their clients' instructors to strive to ensure the students receive the best training and qualify for their certificates. They are looking forward to improving their services based on their clients' specifications and work towards being the top provider of reliable online CPR training.



"Our ability to offer well-structured and insightful solutions has made us become the go-to institute for an online CPR class," Says the institution's spokesperson. "We continue to maintain this status through the continuous development of our courses as we relate to the adherence to the industrial standards. Having our programs covering infant, child, and adult emergency events, an individual can be sure to get all the knowledge and skills they require when they enroll for the institutes First Aid and CPR classes."



American CPR Care Association offers a flexible schedule on their online CPR courses and can be completed within two hours with up to six months of unlimited access to their training materials. Once the students are issued with a certificate by the institution is only valid for two years except for blood pathogen certification, which is only valid for one year. Clients will be required to recertification every year while in active medical practice



About American CPR Care Association

American CPR Care Association is a renowned online-based company in the US. The institution has specialized in the provision of reliable and affordable online CPR certification. For more information about their services, one can visit American CPR Care Association



Contact Information



American CPR Care Association

Address: Carrollton, TX 75006

Tel: +1-888-808-9109

Email: info@cprcare.com

Website: https://cprcare.com/