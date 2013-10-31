Get Calcium from Food, Nowhere Else

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- New research points to a possible increased risk of heart attack from taking calcium supplements.



Simply consuming a yogurt or a big glass of milk, according to a report in the New England Journal of Medicine, provides the daily-recommended amount of calcium needed.



Multiple studies have shown no relationship between consuming calcium supplements and heart problems, but there are also a number of studies that do point to a correlation.



The risk of increased heart problems was seen in mostly men, according to Douglas Bauer, M.D. Bauer recommends eating kale and broccoli and other calcium rich foods, in addition to dairy.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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