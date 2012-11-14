Get Cash for Selling Junk Cars While Helping the Economy

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Junk Car Boys, America’s leading used car buyer, is offering a Cash for Cars Stimulus Package. Junk Car Boys is willing to buy any used car, even junk cars for cash to help stimulate the economy.



The economy has been tough over the past years and cash has been short for many people. Junk Car Boys want to help the people of America have the cash they need to continue paying their billings and acquire other things that they need. When people continue to spend cash in their local economy, they can help continue the movement of wealth while in turn will contribute to the improvement of the economy of the country in general.



Junk Car Boys are willing to give cash for clunkers. They are even willing to do this without making profits. Their primary goal is to provide the public with as much cash possible in order to keep spending and keep the economy going. They want to make a difference in the country’s economy even though they know it will take a lot more companies to make this difference even more evident. Junk Car Boys want to start this economy revolution and hopefully many other companies will join in to help turn the economy around.



Junk Car Boys is the easiest place for one to sell a car. They will buy any car. And they also specialize in junk car removal. Anyone who wants to turn their junk car into cash can simply go on their website at http://junkcarboys.com and fill in a quote form. Junk Car Boys will respond right away, send in a tow truck to tow the car for free and even take care of the paper work. Turning one’s unwanted car into cash has never been quicker and easier than this.



About Junk Car Boys

Junk Car Boys is America’s leading used car buyer. They are willing to buy any used car without a profit in order to generate as much cash possible to stimulate the economy of the country. For more information, contact Joel Hahn at joel@junkcarportland.com or 360-690-5838.