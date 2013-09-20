Get Cash for Surveys - Does It Really? Find out in This Review

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Get Cash For Surveys is a website that allows people to do surveys to earn cash. They must have a PayPal account in order to get paid. One of the good things about this company is that they do not ask people to pay money to get started. People sign up for the surveys by entering their email information and can get started earning cash. When a person join Only Cash Surveys he will only qualify for certain surveys through their website based on the information they provide them.



The typical earnings from this website are quite low and vary by the survey a person is asked to complete. The survey may take more than a few minutes to complete as well. There will be a short description of the survey before he begins taking it. This allows him to choose which of his qualifying surveys he wish to complete.



Click here to download Get Cash For Surveys Ebook



People earnings will then be delivered to their PayPal accounts. If he does not have a PayPal account then he will not be able to get paid. He should also note that Only Cash Surveys does not give points or rewards but they only give cash. Each survey may not be worth a lot of money and it can take a bit of time to build up $20.



There is no guarantee to how much money he will make or how long it will take him. He should be prepared to spend some time waiting for his payout after he has requested it.



While this is a legit opportunity beware of the amount it takes to receive your payout. A number of users of Only Cash Surveys have indicated that their payout has taken longer than expected to receive. This can be disheartening, especially if you have spent a lot of time doing surveys and you just want to get paid. Also beware of starting a survey and then in the middle the survey may stop.



Clearly, while this may be a legitimate way to make money online, the earning potential is limited. The choice becomes whether the time required to complete surveys is better spent here or in a different program with a higher earnings potential. As always the choice is yours to consider.



About Get Cash For surveys

Get Cash For surveys is a membership website that will allow you to find the very best surveys. Taking surveys online is a great way to make money online in your spare time. You will not get rich but it can be a nice addition to your regular income. It is a perfect way to make money online in your spare time.



Click here to download Get Cash For Surveys Ebook