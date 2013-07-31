Get Cash for Surveys Review - Get Paid in Cash by Doing Online Surveys

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Get Cash for Surveys is a membership based website where you pay a one time only fees to participate in surveys across the world and get paid for your opinion! Started by Gary Mitchell, a single parent who was in desperate need of extra cash to make ends meet for himself and his young daughter. Gary was introduced to the idea of online surveys when his friend showed him a check from a company which paid people to fill surveys and get paid in return.



Gary Mitchell's website Get Cash for Surveys is for anyone who is willing to make a few extra bucks. Although the earnings are not enough to make someone very rich, they are handy enough to help facilitate a regular paying job and to carry out expenses of the monthly living in today's times of economic crisis.



Get Cash for Surveys Review



The surveys range from different topics and different level of subjects from business related topics to management ideas, product development, new features in existing products, reviews and opinions about gadgets, personal opinion about how businesses can better their overall performance or some specific area of expertise. Every survey taken generates 20 to 40 US Dollars to be paid by the company.



Get Cash For Surveys takes two simple steps to make money; firstly, an individual has to order their membership form. The form asks for personal information such as bio data, age, address, place of residence etc. The website advises that membership is offered only to those who are of the age of 18 years or have crossed the age of 18 at the time of registration. Once the registration has been done, a user name and password is emailed to the participant and he or she can take part in different surveys. The longer the survey and higher the complexity level and number of answers demanded, the more money a person can make.



About Get Cash for Surveys

Get Cash For Surveys may direct the user to third party links where they would receive more surveys from other websites. Apart from online surveys, people are introduced to bonuses such as Get Paid to Ride, in which people are paid for advertising products on their vehicles while they drive around town. Get Paid To Write is another added bonus in which people are introduced to other freelance web content writing sites. Thirdly, people may also be subjected to 30 minute long telephonic surveys.



