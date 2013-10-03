"GET Cigarettes" Now Available at PocketVapes.com

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- PocketVapes.com is offering the finest brands of electronic cigarettes available in Canada, the US and the UK. Now, they have added GET Cigarettes to their selection.



“GET Cigarettes are all-natural, all-herbal smokes that provide the pleasure of smoking without bothering other people. And with blends like Energize and Get Lean, they are a completely different addition to the Pocket Vapes family.” - Daniel Stevenson, Founder, PocketVapes.com



It might be decades since cigarettes were called sexy or fashionable, but GET Vapes deserve those labels. With wonderful flavors and blends, including Intimacy, Relaxation, Lean and Energize, Get Electronic Cigarettes stand out as being more than just cigarettes; they are delicious herbal supplements that are designed to bring pleasure to life.



“GET is the cornerstone of the Natural and Herbal supplement industry. Providing the power of nature in the palm of your hands.” – from the GET website.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Daniel Stevenson at 800-819-9767 or email at www.pocketvapes.com.



About Pocket Vapes

Pocket Vapes is dedicated to providing Canadians with quality electronic cigarettes at a cost that will not break the bank. They have many of the top brands that can be found and dominate the industry in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.



Contact Daniel Stevenson

Telephone 800-819-9767

Email contact@pocketvapes.com

Website www.pocketvapes.com