Get Class Action Lawsuit Lawyers in California from CounselOne P.C.

CounselOne P.C. is a law firm that mainly focuses on employment and consumer class actions. They believe that the rights of each individual should be protected. Due to this, the firm is committed to securing what is rightfully due to their clients. They have a team of lawyers who handle most of the cases handed to them on a contingency basis. The law firm only accepts payment from their clients once they have fully recovered the compensation for them.



Offering insights on the benefits one would miss if he or she is misclassified as an independent contractor, the company spokesperson said, "It is common for employers in California to misclassify their employees as independent contractors. Some do it because they don't have the right understanding of California's employment laws, while others will do it intentionally to avoid their legal obligations to employees. Here are some of the benefits that one would miss if misclassified as an independent contractor. He or she will not be covered with a worker's compensation coverage. He or she will not be eligible for unemployment protections; he or she will not receive benefits such as overtime pay, wage and hour protections, and minimum wage protections."



Usually, employers regularly conduct a background check on job applicants and even existing employees. These background checks usually carry information on employee work history, credit history, criminal history, and many more. Sometimes, much of the information provided in the background report may be inaccurate, incomplete, or even out-of-date. This information can permanently tarnish one's reputation and employability. Because of the damage a background check can do, employers must comply with several legal requirements. In case they fail to comply, employees can file a lawsuit against them. Clients can visit CounselOne P.C. website to find out more about California background check laws employment.



Responding to an inquiry on how a person can know whether he or she has been misclassified, the company spokesperson said, "There are several state agencies in California that conduct different tests to determine a person's status as an employee or an independent contractor. The test which will be applied depends on the agency that is interested in the classification. Besides, to prove that a worker is an independent contractor, an employer must prove that the worker is free from the direction and control of the company in connection with the work. The employer should also prove that the task is outside the usual course of a company's business."



Get class action lawsuit lawyers in California from CounselOne P.C. They have the best class action attorneys in California who make sure that their client's rights are protected. The lawyers have the experience and expertise necessary to understand what a class action lawsuit entails truly. They believe that businesses should be held liable for their actions, and they will work tirelessly on their client's behalf to ensure that they are fully compensated for their loss.



