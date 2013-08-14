Get Complete Info on Binary Options Trading

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Binary options were first introduced in 1997 on the Chicago Boards Options Exchange (CBOE). Since then, the binary options have witnessed a huge appreciation in the trading market primarily due to the potential risks involved in trading in the usual trading choices. Earlier known as the all or nothing options or the digital trading options, the binary options are hugely appreciated in the market nowadays. Experienced traders as well as the novice beginners have shown great interest in trading their underlying assets, such as commodities (gold, silver), stocks, indices, currency pairs, etc., in order to realize quality profits in minimal time period.



Lately, a number of websites and other online platforms have marked their presence over the internet that enable the traders to realize high binary options rewards by following proven strategies, and smart tips and tricks. The reputed websites offer genuine information related to the binary options strategies, allowing the traders to make an informed decision. It is recommended to validate the authenticity of the websites prior to following them as often cases come under notice where the websites publish biased reviews and strategies for certain brokers.



A verified website recommends users to opt for a demo account before trading their real investments. This helps them experience the real time binary options trading, without having to trade their actual assets. As per Wikipedia, the binary options follow the simple formula S = - [V1 (W – 1) + V2 (L – 1)] to calculate the profit earned by the traders. In the formula, S stands for the profit gained, V1 and V2 are the turnovers of the transactions made, W stands for the money options payout (in %age), while L stands for out of the money percentage.



About Binary Options Rewards

BinaryOptionsRewards.com enables the readers to make huge profits by offering them vital info related to binary options. The website is the ideal destination for those looking for info on binary basics, trade strategies, trade signals, types, demo accounts, scams, etc.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Contact Name: Sam Frederick

Contact Phone: +44 (0) 20 7203 6700

Contact Email: sam@binaryoptionsrewards.com

Complete address: 330 High Holborn, London, WC1V 7QT, United Kingdom

Website: http://www.binaryoptionsrewards.com