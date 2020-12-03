Get Cost-Effective Legal Services from Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP offers an extensive range of legal services in California. They have extensive experience in providing excellent services to their clients. Over the years, the firm has served several businesses that vary in size. The firm focuses on various practice areas, including class action lawsuits, intellectual property, personal injury, and many more. They are committed to providing strong advocacy to their clients.



Speaking about the firm's privacy policy, the company spokesperson said, "The privacy policy applies to information collected online from the users of our website. Some of the ways we collect the information of our users include cookies, web server logs, and many more. Our firm usually uses personal information to offer users a personalized Internet experience that delivers resources, information, and services that are relevant and helpful to them. The personal information we collect includes the client's names, phone numbers, email addresses, and many more. We have laid out various security measures to protect users' personal information from unauthorized access, use or disclosure, and accidental loss. To learn more about our firm's privacy policy, clients can visit our website."



Find class action attorneys in California from Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP. The firm has a team of well-trained lawyers who offer excellent representation and advocacy. They represent consumers and employees in class actions and also defends companies and employers in class actions. Some of the employment class actions the firm handles include a missed meal, unpaid overtime, unpaid minimum wages, and many more. The firm pursues various claims on a class action basis to represent several affected individuals in one lawsuit. This enables them to pursue justice for all claimants at once.



Speaking about intellectual property, the company spokesperson said, "Our firm helps entrepreneurs and others turn their ideas into reality. We represent clients in various intellectual property matters. Our lawyers have ample experience in business law, including commercial litigation involving trademarks, contracts, trade secrets, defective products, and many more. To know more about our services, clients can contact us."



Fair Employment and Housing Act have broadened the definition of both physical and mental disability to provide California employees with added protection not available under federal law. It requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation in a timely manner for disabled employees. Those looking for disability discrimination attorneys can contact Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP. The firm's lawyers help clients understand how FEHA affects employees and employers in matters related to discrimination in the workplace. The firm represents clients in various types of discrimination, including unequal pay for equal work, whistleblowing, denial of promotion based on race, sex, or age, and many more.



About Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP

Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a firm that helps clients confront corporate wrongdoings and obtain a fair remedy for individuals who were harmed. They offer clients the opportunity to hire the best consumer class action lawsuit, attorney. The firm represents clients in various consumer protection actions for matters such as false advertising, defective products, unfair competition, and many more.



Company Name: Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP

5031 Birch Street

Newport Beach, CA 92260

Telephone: 800-519-9810

Fax: 949-205-7144

Website: https://www.ssfirm.com/