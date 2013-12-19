Get Cozy This Autumn Winter with Exclusive Fur Gilets and Fur Coats

Buckhurst Hill, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- This is that part of the year where people wish to get cozy with their clothing. Wardrobes are updated with clothing that suits the season. Women are usually concerned about staying stylish and cozy as well during this autumn winter season. The best way to stay trendy and warm this season is with Fur Gilets, Fur Ponchos, Fur Wraps and Fur Coats. Elegant Fur Gilets are available in short and long models. No matter how the outfit is, these Gilets are sure to enhance the outlook of the person. At furgilet.co.uk, customers can find high quality fur clothing at the best prices.



Fur Gilets offer a sophisticated look to women. They can be worn at all times and all occasions during this season. The store offers exciting deals on all fur apparels including the Pippa style fur gilet, rabbit fur gillets, fur coats, fur ponchos, fur trimmed pashimas, fox fur gillets and many more. The store updates its collection from time to time with new styles and latest trends. However, since there is huge demand for fur clothing this season, customers are finding it difficult to find fur clothing in their favorite colors. There is no need to get disappointed as the store will try to get the orders as per their customers’ requests and likings in the season.



A new range of Coats and Jackets have been introduced as part of the Autumn Winter Collection. There are different models that suit various occasions be it for a casual evening dinner or for work. The trendy ones are the long fur jackets which are just right for casual wear. There are Fur Ponchos available in vibrant colors and these ponchos for sure will keep girls warm and cozy in the coldest weathers of UK. The store offers an exciting range of fur wraps and fur vests as well.



To view more fur items in the store visit website http://www.furgilet.co.uk



About http://www.furgilet.co.uk

Fur Gilet, http://www.furgilet.co.uk based at Buckhurst Hill, United Kingdom is an online fashion boutique that offers Real Fur Apparels such as Fur Gilets, Coats, Hats, Jackets, Scarves, Accessories and many more. The store was established 25 years ago. Ever since then they have been offering high quality fur products at competitive prices.



Media Contact



Ros – Fur Gilet

Address: PO Box 2619, Buckhurst Hill IG81QJ, United Kingdom

Phone: 00448451771766

Email: info@furgilet.co.uk

Website URL : http://www.furgilet.co.uk