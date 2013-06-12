Get Creative when It Comes to Choosing Floor Tile

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- One of the things to consider when buying flooring is how easy it is to clean.



“There is not much sense in buying flooring that will give you grief when you try to clean it. What you choose for flooring is largely dependent on your lifestyle. If you have small children, or teens and a variety of animals and a very busy household, you don’t want flooring that has to be cleaned every day. On the other hand if you live alone or there are only two of you and no pets, you may want something different,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



One of the more popular flooring choices is natural stone. This could mean marble, slate, granite, limestone or travertine. Most of these stones have a color variety to choose from and give a room an excitingly natural ambience. Opt for either a modern look or a more traditional one. It is all in how the stones are laid. Natural stones must be sealed. “Don’t skip that step or you will regret it,” added Dupre.



For those not sold on natural stone, an alternative is ceramic flooring. Ceramic tiles are relatively inexpensive and can produce a dynamite effect in any room, depending on the design and layout. There are a number of finishes available, depending on where the tiles are to be installed. Ceramic tiling is easy to keep clean, but a bit more brittle than some flooring.



“Many homeowners nowadays are opting to use black and white quartz in their homes. It’s quite stunning, but if you don’t care for black and white, there are other colors to choose from. Quartz tiles are extremely durable and look terrific when installed on walls and/or floors. They have the benefit of adding a bit of sparkle to a room,” said Dupre.



Other interesting choices may involve mosaic tiles, with their cheerful coloring and patterns, porcelain to bring a touch of beauty to a room and rubber, as in recycled rubber, one of the latest preferences for earth consciousness consumers.



“One thing is for sure, you will never not be able to find something that appeals to you when it comes to flooring,” added Dupre. “And if it needs installing or you need professional advice, call us. We’re happy to help.”



About Champion Tile & Marble

Champion Tile specializes in custom quality flooring installations using all types of natural stone, marble, ceramic, mosaic, Mexican pavers and porcelain tile. Champion Tile can install tile and flooring in Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Tampa flooring, or can assist homeowners with acquiring the right materials for their project.



To learn more, visit http://www.champtile.com.