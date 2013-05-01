Get Credit Scores Checked for a Better Financial Status

Link Hills, KwaZulu-Natal -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Creditcheck123.co.za helps people in verifying their credit scores and preparing the credit reports. The 3-in-1 credit report prepared by the website provides a complete summary from three key credit rating agencies. These reports are then merged into a single report. The most interesting part is that Creditcheck123.co.za facilitates in doing all this work online 24/7 from any place.



The act of determiningwhether a person is creditworthy is termed as a credit check. A credit check involves requesting a detailed scrutiny from a credit reporting agency. The report normally covers things like date of birth, current and previous address, social security number, employment history, present employer and salary, and payment record of loans and other debts. If a credit check indicates that a person has a poor risk for paying back debt, the loan requested may be refused. The lender will always execute a credit check when you apply for a loan.



The number of companies that do a credit check is increasing rapidly. Nowadays everyone is performing a credit check from banks to employers to landlords and also insurance groups. Some fundamental things one should do to get ready for a credit check is include requesting for a copy of the credit report and evaluating it. Everyone is entitled to a free credit report each year from separate credit bureaus. While preparing for a credit check, it's always good to demand a copy of your credit score. This gives you an idea of where your credit stands now.



Creditcheck123.co.za helps you in obtaining a detailed credit report so as to help you check the personal credit score. This is done by their 3 in 1 step of credit report. The 3 in 1 report provided by Creditcheck123.co.za helps you view your credit position, payments dues, and personal credit summary. All this information is put forth in the credit report from all three credit bureaus. Creditcheck123.co.za helps you in understanding your financial position by helping you out in preparing these reports and evaluating your credit score.



All one needs to do is to fill up a form provided by the website, rest of the things are taken care by Creditcheck123.co.za. It will verify the details against the 3 credit agencies guidelines and create credit reports which are easily accessible. The service provided by Creditcheck123.co.za is fast, safe, and fully confidential. The website has plenty of articles about credit reports and their importance.



For further information, please visit the website www.creditcheck123.co.za



About Creditcheck123.co.za

Creditcheck123.co.za is a website that offers service in the form of preparation of credit reports and performing credit checks. The company partners with prominent technology providers as well as with the credit bureaus in South Africa for gathering data.



Media Contact

2 Glenmason Corner

Pinetown, KZN

South Africa

3610

URL: http://www.creditcheck123.co.za