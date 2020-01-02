Get Custom Made Outdoor Kitchen Covers Designed by Brigit Only at Creative Covers Inc.

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2020 -- Creative Covers Inc, a leading custom patio cover manufacturer, has been catering to the requirements of clients for nearly 25 years. With a reputation that precedes it, Brigit and team have revolutionized the way protective covers are considered. No longer just an accessory or a burden, the creative covers manufactured here are given a personalized touch exquisitely catering the clients requirement.



"Unlike other tailor made garden table and other protective cover manufacturers and designers, Creative Covers is very precise in making any cover for any type of furniture. Whether it is a garden table or patio furniture, outdoor kitchen island grill or equipment covers, hospital or utility carts, there is a material and design that will fit exactly the way the client wants. The client simply needs to provide the team with the exact measurement, choose from a wide variety of high-quality material and the team will take care of the rest. Every cover is measured to fit the requirement and lasts for a very long time." Company's media spokesperson.



With high commitment and excellence in delivery, every custom patio cover or other protective covers are cut, sewed, created and shipped as per customers expectation. For more information regarding custom covers, reach out to the team on 800-970-0901 or email us on sales@creativecoversinc.com, today!



About Creative Covers Inc

Creative Covers Inc was founded by Brigit in the year 1998 and has grown exponentially over a span of 20 years. The journey began by Brigit simple hand-stitching a peace sign on a vinyl cover for a spare tire of her Jeep and this gave birth to a new line of covers in the country. The brand has become synonymous with covers that include outdoor patio furniture covers, outdoor grill covers, machinery and medical equipment covers, rack covers, trailer covers, hospital cart covers and much more. You can visit the website or contact their representative to know about the services.